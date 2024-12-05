Lille’s unbeaten run is down to coach Genesio’s astute blend of youth and experience

PARIS (AP) — Thirteen games and counting. That’s how long it has been since Lille lost a match. Coach Bruno Genesio is winning admirers along the way both for his tactical acumen in Europe and for bringing through more young players who have caught the eye. Midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau scored both goals in a 2-1 win at Bologna in the Champions League last week, with 19-year-old right winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo setting up the second. Despite being only 17, midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi dazzled in a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in October. Striker Jonathan David could score his 100th goal for the club if he nets against Brest on Friday.

