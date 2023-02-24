Lille scores late winner to beat Brest 2-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lille conceded late goals last weekend in a narrow defeat at Paris Saint-Germain but has produced a late winner to beat Brest 2-1 and move up to fifth place in the French league. Brest led after eight minutes when Lille defender Tiago Djalo scored an own goal. Defender Bafodé Diakité headed in the equalizer on the hour. The winner came in the 81st from another defender as Brazilian center back Alexsandro headed in from a corner.

