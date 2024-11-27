Lille says 2 fans stabbed when supporters were attacked ahead of Champions League game at Bologna

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — French club Lille says two of its supporters were stabbed when a group of fans were attacked in a bar ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game at Bologna. Lille issued a statement on social media condemning “this cowardly and intolerable attack,” which it said happened on Tuesday. Lille said Italian police have reinforced the protection of its fans ahead of the game but urged its fans in Bologna “to be extremely vigilant.”

