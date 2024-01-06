Lille records club record 12-0 win in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Lille records its highest ever win in a 12-0 rout of Golden Lion from the French West Indies to reach the French Cup round of 32. Golden Lion is based nearly 7,000 kilometers from Lille and plays in the Martinique league. But Lille coach Paulo Fonseca respected the opponent by picking his strongest side. Canada striker Jonathan David and Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova scored a hat trick each. There were no upsets although top-flight Nice needed penalty kicks to beat second-tier Auxerre at home.

