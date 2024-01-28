Lille misses the chance to go fourth after 0-0 draw at Montpellier. Leader PSG faces Brest

PARIS (AP) — Lille has missed the chance to go ahead of Monaco on goal difference and into fourth place after it drew 0-0 at Montpellier in the French league. But Lille still did well to earn a point with 10 players after Ayyoub Bouaddi’s sending off in first-half stoppage time. Lille remains fifth and two points ahead of Reims, which could only draw 0-0 with visiting Nantes. In Sunday’s late game Paris Saint-Germain looks to restore its eight-point lead with a home win against surprise front-runner Brest.

