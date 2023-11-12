Lille held to 1-1 draw by Toulouse in French league, Clermont wins duel of strugglers

Lille was held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse in the French league on Sunday after hitting the woodwork twice. Lille extended its unbeaten run to six matches but missed the chance to reduce the gap with its rivals in the fight for Champions League places. The result moved the northern side to fourth in the standings, four points behind Monaco, which drew 0-0 with Le Havre on Saturday. PSG moved to the top of the league with a 3-0 win at Reims after Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick.

