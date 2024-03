LILLE, France (AP) — Kosovan winger Edon Zhegrova has scored in each half for Lille to beat Lens 2-1 in the Derby du Nord in the French league. The result lifts it into third place, above Monaco on goal difference. Elye Wahi got a late consolation for Lens, which remains in sixth place.

