Lille extends unbeaten run to 16 matches after late draw with Marseille in Ligue 1

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lille has equalized against Marseille in the 87th minute in Ligue 1. Lille also extended its unbeaten run across all competitions to 16 matches on Saturday. Second-place Marseille was in the driving seat after Quentin Merlin’s first-half goal until Bafodé Diakité’s header for 1-1 in the 87th minute at Stade Velodrome. According to Opta statistics, Lille’s string of nine wins and seven draws is the second longest unbeaten run in the club’s history.

