Lille boosts Champions League hopes with 2-1 win over Metz in French league

METZ, France (AP) — Lille boosted its chances of claiming a Champions League spot by rallying to beat relegation-threatened Metz 2-1 in the French league. Lille leapfrogged Brest into the third place, the last automatic Champions League spot. The result left Metz in the relegation playoff spot. Dejected Metz supporters threw projectiles onto the field in stoppage time. The 31st round ends later Sunday with Strasbourg vs. Nice, Clermont vs. Reims, Lorient vs. Toulouse, Rennes vs. Brest, Lyon vs. Monaco and Marseille vs. Lens. On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain threw away a chance to clinch the title by drawing 3-3 with struggling Le Havre.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.