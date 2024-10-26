Lille beats northern rival Lens 2-0 with stoppage time goals

PARIS (AP) — In-form Canada striker Jonathan David broke the deadlock with a penalty deep in stoppage time as Lille won 2-0 at bitter French league rival Lens in the Derby of the North. David, who bagged his 11th goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this season for Lille, scored in the 98th minute with a well-taken shot into the top corner amid whistles and boos from the home fans. Mohamed Bayo added another one on the break three minutes later to give more luster to a scrappy win. Earlier, Angers posted a first win in nine Ligue 1 matches by defeating Saint-Etienne 4-2. Brest scored two goals within the opening 18 minutes and held onto its lead to win 2-1 at Reims.

