Lille beats Marseille 3-1 to move into third in France

PARIS (AP) — Lille has moved into third place in the French league thanks to a 3-1 win over a faltering Marseille. All the goals came in the second half and extended Lille’s excellent home form to 11 straight games without defeat. Jonathan David, Rémy Cabella and Gabriel Gudmundsson got Lille’s goals. Marseille’s consolation came from an own goal by Ismaily. It was Marseille’s third league defeat in a row and leaves it in seventh place in Ligue 1. Lille goes above Monaco on goal difference and is a point behind second-placed Brest.

