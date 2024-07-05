Like father, like son. Mikel Merino emulates dad’s goal celebration at same stadium at Euro 2024

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Like father, like son. Clenching his fist, Mikel Merino ran around the corner flag with a broad smile on his face before putting his head back and letting out a yell of pure joy into the Stuttgart sky. Merino had just scored the last-gasp goal that sent Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over host nation Germany after extra time of a pulsating match. The 28-year-old Merino then recreated his father’s celebrations after Miguel Merino scored a goal in the same stadium more than three decades ago. That goal came in a UEFA Cup match between Miguel Merino’s Osasuna and Stuttgart in November 1991.

