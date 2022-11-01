Lightning’s Victor Hedman out with upper-body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Lightning said Hedman is day to day. Hedman missed around half of the first period in Saturday’s game against San Jose after being checked hard in the corner boards. The 2018 Norris Trophy winner sat out Monday’s practice and had limited participation during Tuesday’s morning skate that included no involvement in power-play drills. A finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the past six seasons, Hedman has one goal and eight points in nine games this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.