Lightning’s Vasilevskiy says he struggled with big workload
By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn’t know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame. But in the second half of this season, he feels as if his body let him down. And Vasilevskiy believes he knows why, saying he didn’t really pay attention to his recovery time after a number of small injuries occurred at the same time. Vasilevskiy started 71 playoff games as Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and ’21, before losing to Colorado in last season’s Final. Tampa Bay lost to Toronto in the first round of this season’s playoffs.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay's defenseman Nick Perbix (48) keeps Matthews from a rebound. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara
Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly (90) chases a rebound after Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) made a save during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a pad save as Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) looks for a rebound during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is defenseman Zach Bogosian (24). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)