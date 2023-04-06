Lightning’s Killorn, Rangers’ Fox fined $5,000 for slashing

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers were fined $5,000 apiece for separate slashing incidents in the teams’ game at Madison Square Garden. Killorn was fined for spearing Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin midway through the second period. Fox was fined for slashing Lightning winger Corey Perry a few minutes earlier. The $5,000 amount is the maximum allowed under the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement. Each player was penalized for slashing on the play. The feisty game won by the Rangers featured four fights and 80 combined penalty minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.