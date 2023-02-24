Lightning’s Cernak suspended 2 games for elbowing Okposo

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been suspended for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo in the head. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension a day after Cernak struck Okposo with his left elbow late in the Sabres-Lightning game in Tampa. Cernak will miss games this weekend at Detroit and Pittsburgh. The suspension will cost him $31,892. It’s the second time Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing a Sabres player. He was assessed the same punishment for an incident with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in November 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.