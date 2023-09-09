Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Offseason acquisition Josh Archibald has been placed on unconditional waivers by the Tampa Bay Lightning. They terminated the contract of the veteran forward and signed free agent Tyler Motte to replace him. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced the moves Saturday, saying Archibald and the player’s agent had informed him that Archibald was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and would not be reporting to training camp. The 30-year-old Archibald has played parts of nine seasons with Pittsburgh, Arizona and Edmonton. He signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay after appearing in 62 games for Pittsburgh last season.

