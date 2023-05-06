Lightning sign F Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, 2-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, two-year contract. Eyssimont was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov. In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5. Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.