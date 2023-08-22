Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an 8-year extension worth $52 million

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year extension worth $52 million. Hagel will count $6.5 million against the salary cap annually when the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season. The soon-to-be 28-year-old had a career-best 64 points in 81 games last season. It was his first full season with the Lightning since they acquired him in a trade with Chicago. Hagel is earning a significant raise from the just over $2 million he’ll get this season. The Saskatoon native has 143 points in 240 regular-season and playoff games.

