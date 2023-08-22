Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an 8-year extension worth $52 million

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skates before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brandon Hagel, Tuesday, Aug. 22, to an eight-year extension worth $52 million. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year extension worth $52 million. Hagel will count $6.5 million against the salary cap annually when the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season. The soon-to-be 28-year-old had a career-best 64 points in 81 games last season. It was his first full season with the Lightning since they acquired him in a trade with Chicago. Hagel is earning a significant raise from the just over $2 million he’ll get this season. The Saskatoon native has 143 points in 240 regular-season and playoff games.

