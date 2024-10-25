Lightning owner Jeff Vinik sells majority stake in NHL team, but will remain in control for 3 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik announced he has sold a majority stake of the NHL team but will retain control of the franchise for the next three years. The team said the sale for an undisclosed price to a group of investors led by Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz was approved by the NHL board of governors on Oct. 1. Under terms of the deal, Vinik will retain full control of the team and act as the Lightning’s governor. Since Vinik took control of the team in 2010, the Lightning have made the playoffs 11 times in 14 seasons and won two Stanley Cup titles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.