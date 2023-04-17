Lightning, Maple Leafs meet again in 1st round of playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have enjoyed more success than any other team over the past three NHL postseasons, while the Toronto Maple Leafs have dropped eight consecutive playoff series and exited in the first round each of the past six years. Ultimately, though, the Eastern Conference contenders know they’ll be judged this season by what happens next — not what they have or haven’t accomplished in the past. The Atlantic Division rivals begin a best-of-seven series Tuesday night in Toronto, with the Lightning launching a bid to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth straight year. The Maple Leafs are hoping to finally get over the hump and advance beyond the opening round for the first time since 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.