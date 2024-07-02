Lightning lock down star defenseman Victor Hedman with 4-year, $32 million contract extension

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) hits the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. Two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Victor Hedman has signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a deal that will keep him under contract with the team through the 2028-29 season. General manager Julien BriseBois announced the move Tuesday, July 2. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Victor Hedman has signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a deal that will keep him under contract with the team through the 2028-29 season. General manager Julien BriseBois announced the move less than 24 hours after former team captain Steven Stamkos left the Lightning in free agency to sign a a four-year contract for the same amount of money with the Nashville Predators. Stamkos departed after BriseBois cleared enough room under the salary cap to keep the long-time face of the franchise but declined to increase the club’s previous offer to the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.