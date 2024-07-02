Lightning lock down star defenseman Victor Hedman with 4-year, $32 million contract extension

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Victor Hedman has signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a deal that will keep him under contract with the team through the 2028-29 season. General manager Julien BriseBois announced the move less than 24 hours after former team captain Steven Stamkos left the Lightning in free agency to sign a a four-year contract for the same amount of money with the Nashville Predators. Stamkos departed after BriseBois cleared enough room under the salary cap to keep the long-time face of the franchise but declined to increase the club’s previous offer to the club’s all-time leading scorer.

