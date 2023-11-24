Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy returns from back surgery to face Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will return from back surgery and start the team’s game at the Carolina Hurricanes. Coach Jon Cooper announced the decision following the team’s morning skate. Vasilevskiy missed 20 games after undergoing a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation two months ago. Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 as the league’s top goalie and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021 as playoff MVP.

