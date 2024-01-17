Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning say captain Steven Stamkos will remain with the team through at least the end of the regular season. General manager Julien BriseBois made it clear Tuesday that Stamkos will not be traded before the March 8 deadline. Stamkos, who turns 34 next month, is in the final season of an eight-year contract that carries a salary cap hit of $8.5 million. BriseBois said at the opening of training camp that he would not negotiate with Stamkos until after the season. That remains the plan.

