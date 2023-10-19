Lightning get Stamkos back; Vasilevskiy on schedule for return in late November or early December

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is set to rejoin the lineup and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy remains on target to be back in late November or early December. Stamkos took part in the morning skate and will play in Thursday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks after missing two games with an undisclosed lower body injury, according to coach Jon Cooper. Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation three weeks ago. Cooper said everything is going according to plan with Vasilevskiy.

