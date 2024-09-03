Lightning ends Italy-New Zealand race after Swiss revive America’s Cup campaign with win over French

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Some fireworks between America’s Cup heavyweights from Italy and New Zealand were interrupted when a brilliant bolt of lightning struck the course a few hundred meters in front of the carbon-fiber boats during preliminary racing. The race was called off and Italy was declared the winner. Earlier, Alinghi Red Bull Racing scored a big win and boosted its chances of advancing after beating France’s Orient Express Racing. Alinghi scored its first win of the opening phase to pull level with Orient Express at the bottom of the standings with 1-4 records.

