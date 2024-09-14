Lightning delays start of No. 10 Miami’s game against Ball State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The start of the game between No. 10 Miami and Ball State is being delayed by lightning in the area. The game was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and was tentatively pushed back 30 minutes to 4 p.m. Rain was in the forecast for the area around Hard Rock Stadium, though none had fallen when the lightning delay was announced.

