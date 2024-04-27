Lightning D Sergachev picks up assist as surprise addition to roster in Game 4 win vs. Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was a surprise addition to the lineup and had an assist in the Lightning’s Game 4 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night after being out since early February with a broken left leg. Sergachev had surgery one day after he got hurt during a game at the New York Rangers on Feb. 8. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper had said before the playoff series started that the top-four defenseman would miss the matchup. But in his pregame media session, Cooper indicated that some roster decisions would be made after the pregame skate. Sergachev appeared in 34 regular-season games, picking up two goals and 17 assists.

