Lightning coach Jon Cooper apologizes for inappropriate comment about putting skirts on goalies

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper opened his end-of-season news conference apologizing for making what he called an inappropriate analogy of putting skirts on goalies. Cooper after the Game 5 loss that eliminated his team from the playoffs vented about two questionable goaltender interference rulings that contributed to Florida’s win. The NHL’s longest-tenured coach said he was sincerely sorry especially as a father of two girls in sports. Cooper added the comments bothered him more than losing the series. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs in 10 of his 11 seasons on the job and won the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and ’21.

