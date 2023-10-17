Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos won’t play against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night due to a lower-body injury that will lead to him missing his second straight game. Coach Jon Cooper provided the update before the game in listing Stamkos as being day to day. Stamkos appeared to get hurt when blocking a shot in a 6-4 loss at Detroit on Saturday and did not play in a 5-2 loss at Ottawa a day later. The Lightning close out their three-game road trip at Buffalo before returning to Tampa Bay to open a five-game homestand, beginning against Vancouver on Thursday.

