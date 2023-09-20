Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says he is disappointed about the lack of discussions with the team about a new contract as players report for training camp. Stamkos’ current $68 million, eight-year deals ends after the upcoming season. Stamkos expressed at the end of last year that he wanted to get something done before training camp started. He said there haven’t been any conversations. Stamkos reiterated his desire to finish his career with Tampa Bay, which took him first overall in the 2008 draft. He turns 34 in February.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.