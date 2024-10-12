Lightning beat Hurricanes to cap a long week in North Carolina due to Hurricane Milton

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes on to cap a long week in North Carolina due to Hurricane Milton. The Lightning has been in the Raleigh area for most of the week after leaving Florida to get out of the storm’s path. Defenseman Victor Hedman said it would be good to return home “to kind of get everything together.” Coach Jon Cooper said many of the players had families with them during the extended stay in North Carolina. Cooper also said most of the players likely won’t have power when they get home.

