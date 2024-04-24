Lightning and Islanders searching for answers to rebound from 2-0 deficits in NHL playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Experience tells the Tampa Bay Lightning it’s time to go to work — not panic. The New York Islanders are also down 2-0 after playing well at times and losing their first two games of the NHL playoffs on the road. Both teams understand it’ll take a lot more than a return to home ice Thursday night to alter the course of first-round matchups between the Lightning and Florida Panthers and Islanders and Carolina Panthers. New York blew a three-goal lead in its Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes. Tampa Bay dropped a pair of one-goal games to the Panthers to fall behind 2-0 in a series for the first time since losing Games 1 and 2 of the 2020 Eastern Conference on the road. The Lightning rallied to win that series against the New York Rangers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.