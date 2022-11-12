Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions boiled over numerous times in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. A check to the head by Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Lightning defenseman Cal Foote early in the second period sparked the first of three fights when Patrick Maroon and Garnet Hathaway dropped the gloves. A line brawl ensued in the third that added up to 26 minutes in penalties. Tampa Bay players and coaches were not happy with the hit by Aube-Kubel that knocked Foote out of the game and could lead to a suspension. These teams face off again Sunday in what could be another feisty game.

