Lightning add grit in acquiring Jeannot from Predators

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot, left, reaches for the puck next to Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

The slumping Tampa Bay Lightning added an element of grit into their lineup to punch up their late-season playoff push by acquiring forward Tanner Jeannot in a trade with the Nashville Predators. And the Lightning paid a high price in doing so by trading away third-year defenseman Cal Foote, as well as five draft picks, including a 2025 first-round selection that is top-10 protected. The trade was completed shortly after the Lightning fell to 2-2-2 in their past six following a 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh, and comes less than a week before the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday.

