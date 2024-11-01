Light It Up: From Paris to Vegas, No. 1 South Carolina hopes to again excel in high-profile opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina started its run to perfection a year ago in the City of Lights. The Gamecocks open the defense of their national title in another high-glam local in Las Vegas, hoping it sparks a run to a second straight NCAA crown and third in four seasons. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said such high-profile starts usually mean a challenging opponent where her team could see how far they have to go. A year ago, they ran past No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71. This time, they face Michigan, which has been to six of the past seven NCAA tournaments.

