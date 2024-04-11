Light heavyweight title bout between Pereira and Hill highlight strong card for UFC 300

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Alex Pereira, left, punches Czech Republic's Jiri Prochazka during the second round of a light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event, early Nov. 12, 2023, in New York. Pereira and Jamahal Hill meet for the light heavyweight championship in UFC 300 on Saturday night, April 13, in Las Vegas. They headline a card that includes 10 other current or former champions. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and No. 1 contender and former champ Jamahal Hill take top heading in the UFC 300 card in which they are among 12 current or former title holders. The event includes 11 fighters who have been on the top line of a UFC pay-per-view event, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Holly Holm. The co-main event is the women’s strawweight championship between champion Zhang Weili and No. 1 challenger Yan Xiaonan. Champion Justin Gaethje faces second-ranked featherweight challenger Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title. Forty-year-old Jim Miller is also on the card.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.