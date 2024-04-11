Light heavyweight title bout between Pereira and Hill highlight strong card for UFC 300

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and No. 1 contender and former champ Jamahal Hill take top heading in the UFC 300 card in which they are among 12 current or former title holders. The event includes 11 fighters who have been on the top line of a UFC pay-per-view event, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Holly Holm. The co-main event is the women’s strawweight championship between champion Zhang Weili and No. 1 challenger Yan Xiaonan. Champion Justin Gaethje faces second-ranked featherweight challenger Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title. Forty-year-old Jim Miller is also on the card.

