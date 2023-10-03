Life after Udonis Haslem begins for the Heat as the Eastern Conference champions open training camp

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Perhaps the biggest void for the Miami Heat to fill during their training camp that started Tuesday is replacing a player who averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds last season and went scoreless in his two playoff appearances. It sounds easy. But it won’t be. For the first time since 2002, the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat are entering a season without Udonis Haslem on the roster. Last season was his 20th and final before retirement. The Heat know there’s a serious leadership gap without the Miami native in the room anymore.

