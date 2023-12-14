Liberty’s Chadwell wins Bryant Award as top coach among Group of Five programs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell has been named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of Five coach of the year after guiding the Flames to a 13-0 record in his first season and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Chadwell also is a finalist for the Bryant coach of the year award, which includes coaches from Power Five conferences. The others are David Braun (Northwestern), Kalen DeBoer (Washington), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Nick Saban (Alabama) and Steve Sarkisian (Texas).

