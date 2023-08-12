Liberty top Sky 89-73 and win fifth straight to match franchise record with 23rd victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 89-73 for their fifth straight victory. New York (23-6) now has equaled the franchise record for victories in a season, matching the 2015 team. While New York clinched a playoff spot Thursday night by virtue of a few other teams losing, Chicago (12-17) is currently sitting in eighth place in the standings. Alanna Smith led the Sky with 19 points and Courtney Williams added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

