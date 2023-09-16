Liberty top Mystics 90-75 in Game 1 of playoff series, their first home postseason win since 2015

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 90-75 in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff matchup. Ionescu made seven 3-pointers. Jonquel Jones added 20 points and 12 rebounds to give New York its first home playoff victory since 2015. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night in New York. Given the three-day break, the Mystics are heading home between games. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 21 points for Washington, which had only nine healthy players.

