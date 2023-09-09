Liberty sign Betnijah Laney to extension through 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney signed a contract extension with the New York Liberty through the 2025 season Saturday. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Liberty, who are currently second in the standings behind Las Vegas. In 80 career games with New York she’s averaged 14.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc. Laney, who earned WNBA Most Improved Player honors in 2020, has also been a lockdown defender for New York. She’s in her third season with the team and eighth overall. She has career averages of 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

