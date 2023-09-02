Liberty rout Sun 89-58 to clinch at least second seed in the playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnjiah Laney scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the New York Liberty rout the Connecticut Sun 89-58 and clinch at least a top two seed in the playoffs. The Liberty (29-7) trail Las Vegas by 1 1/2 games for the top overall spot. The Sun (25-12) are locked into the third seed with the loss. New York played without All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who sat out to rest her right calf. Marine Johannes started in Ionescu’s place and finished with 18 points.

