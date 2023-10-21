Liberty plan to put franchise tag on Breanna Stewart and hope to bring back free agent Jonquel Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — New York hopes to bring back most of the same team next season that fell just short in the WNBA Finals. Breanna Stewart could be an unrestricted free agent but Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb says he would give her the franchise tag so she can’t sign a contract directly with another team. While Stewart definitely isn’t going anywhere in the near future, the Liberty still needs to figure out a way to re-sign free agent Jonquel Jones, who averaged 17.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in the postseason. Jones, who came to New York in a trade in the offseason, is also an unrestricted free agent.

