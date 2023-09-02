Liberty nabs 5 interceptions, including Singleton’s TD, to top Bowling Green 34-24

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kobe Singleton’s pick-6 highlighted a five-interception day by the Liberty defense, Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and the Flames defeated Bowling Green 34-24 in a season opener. Singleton’s 36-yard return of a Connor Bazelak pass helped stake Liberty, which has moved to Conference USA this year, to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Brylan Green and Quinton Reese also intercepted Bazelak in the second quarter. Camden Orth was picked off twice in the second half by linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. after the Falcons cut the deficit to a touchdown. Bowling Green had two quick touchdowns, a 14-yard run by Ta’ron Keith and BG Simms’ 76-yard return of a field goal attempt blocked by Dontrez Brown 20 seconds before the half to make it 24-14.

