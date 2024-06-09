Liberty keep Mystics winless, clinch homecourt for Commissioner’s Cup title game with 93-88 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 29 points and the New York Liberty beat the winless Washington Mystics 93-88 on Sunday to clinch homecourt in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game. The Liberty, who won the Commissioner’s Cup last season, will host the Commissioner’s Cup title game on June 25. New York, which has won seven straight games, will play the top team in the Western Conference cup standings. Washington has dropped 12 straight. They are still behind Atlanta’s record 17-game losing streak to begin the 2008 season. Jade Melbourne scored a career-high 21 points to lead Washington.

