Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has procedure to stabilize UCL in right thumb, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu had a procedure last week on her right thumb to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about it. The procedure was done Friday by Dr. Steven S. Shin. The Liberty star has begun rehab and is expected to return to on-court activities in about four weeks. Ionescu, who turned 27 on Friday, posted a picture on social media on Sunday with her right shooting hand in a cast and surrounded by flowers.

