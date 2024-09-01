Liberty gets it going in second half, defeats Campbell 41-24 in opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes, Quinton Cooley had 110 yards on the ground and Liberty defeated Campbell 41-24 in the season opener for both teams. Campbell took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter on a short field goal and a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chad Mascoe Jr. to Sincere Brown. Liberty tied it with a field goal then took the lead for good when Salter connected with Treon Sibley for a 70-yard touchdown to lead 17-10 at halftime. Sibley had five receptions for 109 yards. Salter’s second TD pass and short touchdown runs by Billy Lucas and Ryan Burger helped Liberty push its lead to 41-17 with about four minutes remaining in the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.