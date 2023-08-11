Liberty football coach: Death of freshman lineman was not football-related

First-year Liberty University coach Jamey Chadwell says the death of a freshman football player was not football-related. Chadwell says the team learned of the passing of 19-year-old Tajh Boyd of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Saturday. He declined to give further details about Boyd’s death, saying he wanted to respect the privacy of the player’s family. Chadwell says the team held a service for Boyd on Sunday, and that rain fell following the service. After that, he said, a rainbow appeared over the stadium.

