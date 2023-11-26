Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — No. 22 Liberty completed the first undefeated regular season in the program’s 50-year history, with Quinton Cooley rushing for three touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over UTEP. Quarterback Kaidon Salter ran for a team-leading 94 yards and threw for a score. The Flames made their Conference USA debut by becoming the league’s third team to go 12-0. They joined Tulane from 1998 and Houston from 12 years ago. Liberty rushed for a season-high 441 yards. The Flames will host New Mexico State in the conference championship game Friday.

